Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sealable Scale With Airtight Containers (MBQ-697)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to weigh items, keep products fresh, and ensure mess-free handling while on the go," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SEAL SCALE. My design would serve as an improved alternative to traditional scales, enabling you to transport products in a sealed, odorless, and mess-free manner while providing enhanced functionality, and without having to remove the product from the airtight container for weighing."



The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to weigh items while on the go. In doing so, it allows the user to easily weigh, seal, and transport products in a mess free manner. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps keep the products sealed and fresh. Additionally, it offers the ability to weigh liquids, and it enables the user to weigh items within container without having to remove product. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for on the go individuals, individuals who smoke cannabis, individuals who meal prep, law enforcements, etc. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.



The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-697, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

