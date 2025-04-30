Patent Expirations And Cost-Effectiveness Drive Biosimilars Market Expansion - A $69.2 Billion Market By 2029
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Terminology of Biosimilars Key Terms in Biosimilars WHO Guidelines on Evaluation of Biosimilars Pharmacovigilance/Post-Approval Monitoring Biosimilars Vs. Biobetters Popular Types of Biosimilars Recombinant Hormones Recombinant Growth Factors Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Fusion Proteins Interferons Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWHs)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Patent Expirations of Major Biologics Cost-effectiveness and Healthcare Savings
- Intellectual Property and Legal Issues Manufacturing and Supply Chain Complexities
- Increasing Access, Adoption and Awareness Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Advanced Analytical Techniques Single-use Bioreactors Cell Line Engineering and Expression Systems
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Biosimilars Market, by Product Type
- Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Growth Factors Recombinant Hormones Fusion Protein Others
- Cancer and Related Disorders Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases Diabetes Anemia Growth Hormone Deficiency Other Diseases
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape and Patent Analysis
- Key Market Leaders Emerging Players Strategic Analysis Challenges and Future Trends Patent Analysis Patent Regulations in Favor of Branded Biologics Market Exclusivity
Chapter 7 Regulatory Aspects
- Biosimilar Regulations in Europe Biosimilar Regulations in the U.S. Principle of Exclusivity Biosimilar Regulations in China
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Biosimilars Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Practices in the Biosimilars Industry Concluding Remarks
Companies Featured
- Accord Biopharma Inc. Alvotech Amgen Inc. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC Biocon Biologics Ltd. Biogen Celltrion Inc. Coherus Biosciences Fresenius Kabi AG Lilly Pfizer Inc. Samsung Bioepis Sandoz Group AG Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc
