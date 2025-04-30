Sogeclair: Consolidated Turnover For The 1St Quarter 2025: +6,4% At €41.5M
| By location
SUBSIDIARIES
(€M)
|Q1 2025 turnover
|Q1 2024 turnover
| Weight in
Q1 2025 turnover
(as %)
| Variation
(as %)
|France
|28.3
|26.3
|68.0%
|+7.4%
|Europe (except France)
|2.2
|1.7
|5.3%
|+32.3%
|America
|9.7
|9.9
|23.2%
|-2.9%
|Asia-Pacific
|1.4
|1.1
|3.4%
|+29.8%
|Rest of the world
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1%
|-29.3%
|Total
|41.5
|39.0
|100%
|+6.4%
Differences are due to rounding.
Turnover growth was achieved in most of our geographical areas. France, which accounts for 68% of Group turnover, is up significantly (+7.4%), while the Europe and Asia-Pacific areas (8.7% of Group turnover) are up sharply by around 30% each. The America area (23.2% of Group turnover) declined very slightly by 2.9%, impacted in particular by the economic instability of recent months and an unfavorable currency effect since the beginning of the year.
By Business Unit:
|By Business Unit
|Q1 2025 turnover (€M)
|Weight in turnover (as%)
| Variation
(as %)
| Engineering
At constant exchange rate and perimeter
| 20.8
20.5
| 50.0%
50.5%
| +9.9%
+8.4%
| Engineering
At constant exchange rate and perimeter
| 20.7
20.1
| 50.0%
49.5%
| +3.1%
+0.0%
Differences are due to rounding.
BU Engineering: diversification that bears fruits
The Engineering BU is driving Group growth, with turnover up by almost +10% (+8.4% at constant exchange rate). This growth reflects the Group's drive to diversify its business sectors, with particularly strong development in the Defense (+70%) and Space (+12%) sectors. Historical activities such as business aviation and commercial aviation posted moderate growth, with turnover up by 2.2% and 5% respectively, despite the announcement of the discontinuation of certain R&T developments in Q1.
As a reminder, the Consulting BU has been integrated into the Engineering BU in order to increase synergies between these 2 divisions.
BU Solutions, simulation regains its colors
The Solutions BU grew by 3.1% (stable at constant exchange rate) despite an unfavorable base effect in Q1 and now accounts for 50% of Group turnover.
Production activities stabilized, with constant Q1 turnover marked in particular by strong growth in the land vehicle sector (Defense), but also by the downward effect of catching up on business aviation in North America in particular. Thermoplastics turnover stabilized despite the lower production rates announced at the start of the year.
Simulation activities saw their turnover grow by +7% during Q1 2025. They are beginning to benefit, particularly in the rail sector, from the strengthening of sales teams and the development of the pipeline begun in 2024, with increases in business volume with the main customer and the opening of two new customer accounts at the beginning of the year.
Perspectives
Despite an unfavorable geopolitical and economic context marked by threats of customs duties, Sogeclair Group turnover were up +6.1%, in line with Group expectations.
The North America zone (Canada, United States) was impacted by uncertainties at the start of the year but limited the decline in turnover to -2.9%. Given the latest announcements and the ACEUM (Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement) exception, the effects on the business aviation market should be less significant for the rest of 2025.
The strengthening of our sales teams, the opening of new customer accounts and our determination to win market share in the Defense and Rail sectors, both for the Engineering BU and the Solutions BU, will continue over the course of the year, reinforcing the Group's ability to demonstrate agility and resilience.
Customer diversification is confirmed, with the TOP5 customers accounting for 68% of Group turnover (vs. 70.6% in Q1 2024), even though turnover are growing.
Particular attention is paid to trends in the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar and the euro, as a proportion of contracts are negotiated in USD. Hedging measures are regularly taken in order to significantly limit the impact of such fluctuations.
Next announcement : turnover for Q2 2025, on July 16th, 2025, after the closing of the Stock Market.
Important to note that the release date for H1 results will be September 10, 2025.
About SOGECLAIR
Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.
SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg
Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01
Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01
