Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL


2025-04-30 11:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 18 - 30 April 2025

Following completion of the share capital reduction announced on 23 April 2025, the total number of voting rights and the total share capital in DFDS A/S as of today are as follows:

Share capital, DKK: 1,124,310,980
Number of shares: 56,215,549
Number of votes*: 56,215,549

*Each share of nominally DKK 20 carries one vote at the general meeting. Treasury shares are included in the numbers above.

According to S. 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, DFDS A/S is required to separately announce the total number of voting rights and share capital by the end of a month during which any change to these have occurred.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_18_30_04_2025_SHARE_CAPITAL_AFFIRMATION

