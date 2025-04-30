Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gender-Neutral Pull-Ups (MBQ-598)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a line of pull-ups that would be completely unisex in design to offer added convenience for parents and caregivers," said an inventor, from White Plains, N.Y., "so I invented the SMART EASE. My design eliminates the need to worry about gendered colors and prints."

The invention provides a unisex design for disposable pull-ups. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard disposable training pants/pull-ups. As a result, it eliminates fussing over specific designs. It also offers added comfort and absorbency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers, incontinent adults, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-598, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

