New Story Schools Expands Presence In Pennsylvania With New Location In Kutztown

KUTZTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Kutztown, PA. Serving students with an autism spectrum disorder (autism) and behavioral support needs, the Kutztown campus is proud to expand their services to reach more students across Pennsylvania.

Located on seven-acres, the Kutztown school offers almost 20,000 square feet of space designed to support the educational and developmental needs of students. The school includes nine classrooms, a multi-purpose room with a stage for activities and events, therapy rooms where students can receive individualized support from our highly qualified staff members, and a gross motor skill area to encourage physical development. There will also be an outdoor playground where students can enjoy interacting with each other and being active in a safe and inclusive environment.

The Kutztown campus marks the 16th New Story Schools location in Pennsylvania and offers students in grades K-12 an integration of intensive and individualized educational, behavioral, and therapeutic services in a safe learning environment. Students at New Story Schools work with a multidisciplinary team of Special Education Teachers, Speech Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Behavior Analysts, and Support Staff.

"At New Story Schools, our priority is collaborating with our school district partners and families to meet students where they are, and help them achieve their academic, behavioral, and social goals," said Christina Spielbauer, Senior Vice President of New Story. "We're honored to have the opportunity to serve more students in Pennsylvania and look forward to building deep roots in the Kutztown community."

The new Kutztown location is accepting students for the 2025-2026 school year. For more information, please visit newstoryschools

About New Story Schools

New Story Schools provides an environment where students with special needs receive personalized support to achieve their full potential. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story Schools partners with families and school districts to offer specialized programs tailored to each student's unique needs. Through a team of dedicated educators and therapists, New Story Schools is committed to empowering students and fostering success in both school and life. New Story Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE New Story Schools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED