SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socontra today announced the launch of its AI startup, a tool and social network that helps developers build AI agents that can interact and transact with other AI agents over the internet, a key enabler for the future of automated online shopping.

As AI becomes ubiquitous, people and businesses will increasingly utilize AI agents (assistants) to act on their behalf. Socontra will allow these AI agents to directly connect and automate interactions and commercial transactions on behalf of its users.

By working together, AI agents can perform tasks such as organizing social activities between family, friends or team members, and facilitating automated online shopping.

The tool will also support the emergence of 'Web Agents', where businesses replicate websites and online stores designed for humans with AI agents designed to service other AI agents.

Socontra's founder, Dr Don Perugini, has 25 years' experience with AI agents, and is the former founder of two global AI startups. He developed Socontra's algorithms over a decade during his PhD and time as a scientist with the Department of Defense.

Dr Perugini said "Although Socontra can be used for many types of AI agent-to-agent interaction, we have a unique focus on automating commercial transactions, using communication protocols that are consistent with contract law."

Tools that facilitate agent interoperability have become widely popular in recent months, including Anthropic's MCP and Googles A2A. These valuable tools are well suited for software systems, where AI agents represent or connect with data, apps and software components.

Socontra uniquely enables AI agent interoperability for 'social systems', where AI agents represent and act for people and businesses, automating their social interactions.

Socontra is still under development, however a pre-release (beta) version has been made available for AI agent developers to use.

Socontra, Inc

Socontra is an agent-to-agent interoperability framework and social network that helps developers build AI agents for social systems and automated online shopping. Socontra brings together aspects of APIs, ecommerce and social networks within a single easy-to-use framework.

For more information visit ,

Contact email: [email protected]

SOURCE Socontra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED