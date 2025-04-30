Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-30 11:31:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the“Company”)

30 April 2025

Nominations Committee Chair Appointment

The Company today announces that Adiba Ighodaro has succeeded Jane Tufnell as Chair of the Nominations Committee. Jane Tufnell will remain in her role as Chair of the Board and as a member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.

Adiba Ighodaro joined the Board on 1 July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


