30 April 2025

Nominations Committee Chair Appointment

The Company today announces that Adiba Ighodaro has succeeded Jane Tufnell as Chair of the Nominations Committee. Jane Tufnell will remain in her role as Chair of the Board and as a member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.

Adiba Ighodaro joined the Board on 1 July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.

