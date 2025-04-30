Nominations Committee Chair Appointment
30 April 2025
Nominations Committee Chair Appointment
The Company today announces that Adiba Ighodaro has succeeded Jane Tufnell as Chair of the Nominations Committee. Jane Tufnell will remain in her role as Chair of the Board and as a member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.
Adiba Ighodaro joined the Board on 1 July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Nominations Committee, Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment