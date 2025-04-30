Black Buffalo Welcomes Kellsi Booth As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Booth joins the Black Buffalo executive team with over a decade of experience in heavily regulated industries, with a focus on nicotine and tobacco. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at Turning Point Brands, where she oversaw regulatory strategy and compliance for a portfolio of established consumer brands, including Zig-Zag and Stoker's. Prior to that, she held a series of progressive roles at Juul Labs, Inc. where she drove initiatives in regulatory, quality, and policy matters.

A lawyer by training, Booth has built a career navigating complex regulatory frameworks and advocating for responsible innovation within the industry. She is actively involved in several industry trade associations, including the Coalition of Manufacturers of Smoking Alternatives, and serves as one of the co-founders and board members of OWNiT (Organization of Women in Nicotine & Tobacco) - an initiative dedicated to empowering women across the nicotine and tobacco space.

Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer of Black Buffalo, expressed his excitement at Booth's arrival, stating: "Kellsi brings an unmatched depth of experience in regulatory affairs, legal strategy, and quality oversight. Her leadership will be pivotal as we continue our responsible, rapid growth within leading retail chains across the United States."

As Chief Legal Officer, Booth will oversee all legal and regulatory matters for Black Buffalo and help guide the company's long-term growth, ensuring compliance remains the bedrock of its operations.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 3-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2024), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denied orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Black Buffalo Media Contacts

Jeffery David (JD), Co-Founder + Chief Brand Officer

[email protected]

Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Buffalo Inc.