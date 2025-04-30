Smarttrak Unveils Addressable Market Projection Report For Skin Substitutes To Help Companies Navigate LCD Policy Changes

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTRAK, the leading provider of real-time market intelligence and strategic insights for the MedTech industry, announces the launch of its newest analysis: Addressable Market Projection: Skin Substitutes, delivering in-depth data and forecasting for the rapidly evolving Advanced Wound Care (AWC) market.

The global AWC market reached $16B in 2024, more than doubling in size since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This explosive growth has been largely fueled by the US Skin Substitutes Market, which now accounts for nearly 50% of global AWC spend.

SmartTRAK's Addressable Market Projection: Skin Substitutes report provides a granular look at the current total addressable market for diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) and venous leg ulcer (VLU) wounds-analyzing data across patient populations, claims volume, and revenue. The report also quantifies expected market shifts following the implementation of new Local Coverage Decisions (LCDs), which have been postponed to January 1, 2026. The analysis shows the DFU and VLU markets are projected to decline by over 50% upon LCD implementation, driven by decreases in claims and average selling prices (ASPs). Despite these reductions, the markets will grow strongly from 2027 onwards-signaling strong, ongoing opportunities for innovation and growth across all sites of care.

"We are seeing unprecedented growth within the Advanced Wound Care Market, driven by massive growth in Skin Substitutes in the US," said SmartTRAK GM for Wound Care Kris Flinn. "Companies within this market look to SmartTRAK for guidance on market dynamics, including how the Skin Substitutes Market may be impacted by the implementation of the LCDs. The Addressable Market Projection: Skin Substitutes analysis provides this and more, allowing companies to calculate current and future total addressable markets at their own ASPs."

SmartTRAK continues to lead the wound care industry in providing actionable intelligence and strategic foresight that empowers companies to navigate dynamic regulatory and competitive landscapes. To purchase or learn more about SmartTRAK's Addressable Market Projection: Skin Substitutes, visit .

SmartTRAK to Exhibit and Present at SAWC Spring | WHS 2025 in Grapevine, TX

SmartTRAK is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) meeting, taking place April 30–May 4, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. Attendees are invited to visit SmartTRAK at Booth #105 to learn more about the latest innovations and intelligence shaping the advanced wound care market.

In addition, the SmartTRAK Wound Care Analyst Team will be presenting Insights and Trends in the Advanced Wound Care Market on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Join us for an in-depth look at key market dynamics, emerging trends, and strategic insights driving the future of wound care.

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is the MedTech industry's leading global Insights-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, delivering real-time intelligence and expert analysis across the Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine, and Neuro Therapy markets. Trusted by top medical device companies worldwide, SmartTRAK transforms data from hundreds of sources into actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making. The platform combines proprietary analytics with daily market updates, intuitive dashboards, and in-depth financial and product analysis - all in one easy-to-use solution.

What sets SmartTRAK apart is access: users benefit not only from comprehensive data, but also from direct interaction with seasoned industry experts for personalized inquiries and advisory support. To learn more, visit , follow us on LinkedIn or email [email protected] .

SOURCE SmartTRAK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED