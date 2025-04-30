April Showers Bring May Awareness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, said, "Scheduling regular hearing tests is crucial for early detection and intervention of hearing loss. IHS invites people to utilize the Find-A-Provider tool on our website, which will connect you with a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist in your area."

Taking that first step to addressing hearing health is an important one, and one that deserves to be celebrated. However, what many fail to realize about waiting to address their hearing loss is how interconnected hearing health is to your overall health, physical safety, and quality of life. The same survey conducted by the Harris Poll found that one in four Americans aged 50 years and older do not recognize that hearing health can impact overall health. IHS encourages early intervention to delay the onset of other concerning health conditions like social isolation, depression/anxiety, cognitive decline, and dementia.

Are you currently questioning if what you're experiencing could be hearing loss? A good start would be to ask yourself the following questions3:



Do I hear better in one ear?

Do I have trouble following conversations, including in loud environments and on the phone?

Do I need a higher volume when using electronic devices?

Do I have trouble hearing voices clearly?

Do I have difficulty hearing higher voices and high-pitched sounds?

Do I experience dizziness, pain, or ringing in my ears? Do I have trouble hearing on the phone?

If the answer to any of these questions is 'yes,' do not hesitate-utilize the Find a Provider tool on the IHS website, and get started on your hearing journey. Although it may be daunting to admit you have hearing loss, addressing it now can pay dividends for your future.

