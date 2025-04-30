Cannabis College Of America - New Gold Standard In Cannabis Education!

Smart Science – Real Results!

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabisCollegeofAmerica proudly announces the launch of its online cannabis education platform, with it's Official Grand Opening on April 20, 2025 , paving the way for Sustaining the Future of Mankind with Hemp !

Founded by lifelong cannabis advocate Larry Nagle , the Cannabis College of America (CCA) aims to deliver the most comprehensive, hands-on, and industry-driven cannabis education in the United States. The school's mission is to train the most skilled, work-ready professionals and place them directly into the fast-growing cannabis industry.

"At the Cannabis College of America, our greatest product is our graduates," said Nagle . "We're not just teaching cultivation-we're building careers."

Industry-Focused Curriculum

CCA offers five programs designed to cover all aspects of cannabis and hemp development:



Core Program – Introductory course for new growers, from seed to harvest.



Master Medical Methodology & Practical Application – For professionals entering or advancing in the medical marijuana sector.



Industrial Hemp – Two-part course with hands-on product development in biofuel, textiles, and hempcrete.



Genetics and Strain Development – In-depth training in cannabis breeding. Develop your own strains, stabilize phenotypes and produce everything from F1 thru S1 seed!

AI-Integrated Robotics for Greenhouse & Farm Management – Advanced course covering automation in commercial cultivation.

Each course is taught by experienced professionals and structured to provide real-world skills through interactive assignments and virtual labs. Maximum Ratio: 10 students/1 Instructor. Zoom Call platform that allows student interaction w/ live Q & A. All courses include competency testing and offer degrees or Certificates of Completion, setting a new standard for cannabis education.

Leadership & Faculty

Larry Nagle has dedicated his life to the advocacy and activism of cannabis, becoming a significant figure in the industry through his extensive research and cultivation efforts. With a passion that spans decades, Larry has consistently been at the forefront of cannabis innovation and education. His expertise is widely recognized, having been published in prestigious platforms such as MMJDaily , out of Amsterdam and HealthEuropa , out of Spain where he shares his deep knowledge and insights on cannabis-related topics.

Larry's journey began with a profound belief in the potential benefits of cannabis, both medicinal and recreational. Laboratory Testing and Industry Recognition testify to the quality of his products. Over the years, he has tirelessly worked to dispel myths and promote understanding about this versatile plant. His hands-on experience in growing cannabis has provided him with unparalleled knowledge, making him a sought-after consultant and speaker in the industry. As an author, Larry's contributions have enlightened countless readers, offering them valuable information on the latest developments in cannabis research , cultivation techniques , and industry trends. His work has not only educated but also inspired many to explore the possibilities within the cannabis sector.

Larry's commitment to cannabis advocacy is unwavering. Through his tireless efforts, he continues to share his wealth of knowledge, fostering a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about cannabis. His expertise was also highlighted in a guest appearance on the Lancaster Farming Industrial Hemp Podcast , where he discussed various aspects of cannabis cultivation and industry advancements. Whether you're a seasoned expert or a curious newcomer, Larry's insights are an invaluable resource in navigating the ever-evolving world of cannabis.

He's joined by Scott Burgett , COO of Green Earth Cannaceuticals , as Lead Instructor. Together, they bring a rare combination of academic rigor, commercial expertise, and passionate advocacy for responsible cannabis growth. Their leadership ensures a forward-thinking curriculum rooted in science, innovation, and sustainability.

Scott Burgett

Scott Burgett is a U.S. Army disabled veteran and co-founder of Green Earth Cannaceuticals (GEC). With a professional background spanning healthcare and horticulture, Scott brings a unique blend of scientific insight and agricultural expertise to the cannabis industry.

Scott began his career in medicine, earning his credentials as a Registered Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist after studying at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy and Central Florida Institute. He worked in the medical field for several years before transitioning into cannabis cultivation, where he found the perfect synergy between his passion for health and plants.

He was hired as the Director of Cultivation by The Green Solution (TGS) Florida, one of the first Florida MMJ license holders. Within nine months he built it into the largest Cannabis grower in Florida with over 15,000 plants in perpetual harvest. While with TGS he became certified in CO2 extraction and helped design and build their extraction/processing lab. Due to differing views on the MMJ industry, Scott left TGS.

He then started to work in the hemp industry consulting in cultivation and extraction/processing. Scott has consulted for companies in Florida, Montana, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama.

In 2018, he co-founded GEC and partnered with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) through the Florida Industrial Hemp Pilot Program , overseeing a network of over 20 farms focused on genetics trials and large-scale hemp cultivation.

Today, Scott continues to lead GEC's innovation in cannabis science, with active university collaborations and a mission to help shape the future of hemp and medical marijuana in the United States!

Compare Our Curriculum to the Competition. No one offers a more Complete & Comprehensive program in All Aspects of Cannabis than we do.

Between Larry Nagle and Scott Burgett they'll share with you, over 85+ years of combined experimentation, research, and experience with this Amazing Plant!

Affordable Pricing and Easy Payment Plans

Initial Enrollment and Access

Due to overwhelming demand the class-times available for our Core Program schedules are filling fast! Some seating is still available for online Mid May via a user-friendly conference call format. Future plans include the launch of a full brick-and-mortar campus in Central Pennsylvania. CCA's flexible course schedules are designed to fit the needs of working adults, students, and hobbyists alike.

Visit: CannabisCollegeofAmerica

Media Contact:

Larry Nagle – Founder & Educational Director

[email protected]

814-810-1202

linktr/larrynagle

SOURCE The Cannabis College of America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED