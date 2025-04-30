Regional Billing Forums Connect Payers, Providers With Focus On Partnerships And Reimbursement

Reimbursement for public health services provided is critical with federal funding on the line

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) hosted a series of Third-Party Billing forums across the state in April, aimed at supporting insurance reimbursement efforts and ensuring community-based organizations (CBOs) and local health departments (LHDs) receive the payments they have earned.More than 150 participants, including healthcare providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), billing partners and other stakeholders attended the events held in Peoria, Mt. Vernon and Joliet. Attendees engaged in open dialogue, real-time learning and networking opportunities to help ensure all funds are reclaimed after healthcare services are provided. This billing knowledge is becoming more critical due to the reduction in grant funding and the uncertainty facing public health providers at a federal level.“Many of our providers have an incredible opportunity to increase their financial sustainability by tapping into third-party billing, particularly Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance,” said Phil Talley, Third-Party Billing Program Manager at IPHA.“While the process can be complex and implementation does require resources, our goal is to simplify it and support our providers every step of the way. By breaking down these barriers, we can help ensure they continue delivering vital care, growing their teams, and keeping their doors open to serve their communities.”Representatives from each Illinois Medicaid Health Plan attended all three forums and shared information about their provider resources, billing procedures, and best practices.“Local health departments and community-based organizations are essential, frontline providers.” said Jill Hayden, Chief Executive Officer of Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans (IAMHP).“They provide services to vulnerable and underserved populations, but many of them are new to third-party billing. Our members are happy to give these providers the guidance and support they need.”Funding for the forums comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). More information on the Third-Party Billing program can be found on IPHA's website.###About Illinois Public Health AssociationThe Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) is the oldest and largest public health association in the State of Illinois. As one of the largest affiliates of the American Public Health Association, IPHA is widely recognized as a leader in the field of public health advocacy, health education and promotion. With a mission to strengthen and support public health throughout Illinois communities by mobilizing partners and advancing health equity, IPHA strives for excellence through a variety of programming and advocacy efforts. More information about IPHA is available at

