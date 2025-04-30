Acrow Canada Appoints Jason Rosen As Business Development Manager For Québec And Atlantic Region

Acrow

Accomplished sales development strategist will support the firm's expansion in key markets

- Jason Rosen, Bus. Dev. Manager, Québec and the Atlantic Region, AcrowTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today the recent appointment of Jason Rosen as Business Development Manager for Québec and the Atlantic Region.In his new position, Rosen will direct the sales and rental of bridging and shoring products across Québec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. He reports to Oliver Radack, Director of Business Development and Operations for Canada.“Jason's proven track record in industrial sales will be a great asset in ensuring our products and services continue to meet the needs of customers across key markets,” said Radack.“His expertise in account development and project management, coupled with his fluency in English and French, make him a valuable addition to our team.”“I am excited to be joining Acrow Canada to help build on our existing relationships and expand the firm's business throughout Québec and the Atlantic Region,” added Rosen.“Acrow is well regarded for its engineering expertise and customer-centric commitment to service excellence, and I look forward to being part of the team in Canada supplying Acrow's superior-quality modular bridging solutions to an even larger segment of the market.”Prior to joining Acrow, Rosen held executive sales positions with firms including DB Raily Group, Future Plus, Inc., and Canada Allied Diesel Co. Ltd. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Certificate in Quality Assurance Auditing from Concordia University.About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

