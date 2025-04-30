Kipu CEO Carina Edwards Receives 2025 Stevie® Award As Top Tech Executive Of The Year In 2025 American Business Awards®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Edwards was recognized for her transformational leadership at Kipu, empowering customer organizations to operate more efficiently and effectively, drive stronger business performance, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes. Her focus on innovation, customer success, and the strategic use of AI and advanced technologies has been instrumental in accelerating Kipu's mission to advance behavioral health care.

In naming Edwards as a Top Technology Executive, the Stevies judges lauded Edwards for her "hands-on leadership style," particularly "her dedication to customer success." The judges singled out Edwards for the achievement of "100 percent retention of Kipu's Top 50 revenue-generating clients" as a "powerful testament to the trust and value she has fostered." These and other accomplishments, according to the judges, "demonstrate Edwards' leadership" and her "direct impact on business outcomes."

"Receiving a Stevie award is truly an honor, and I proudly accept it on behalf of the entire Kipu team whose dedication empowers mental health organizations to operate more efficiently, drive stronger business performance, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes," said Edwards. "I'm very grateful to the ABA judges for recognizing the Kipu team's hard work serving our customers and driving the continued growth of our business. I'm incredibly proud to be recognized as a Top Executive in Technology by the Stevies awards judges."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale .

About Kipu Health

Kipu Health is the leader in behavioral health technology with solutions for Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Kipu proudly supports over 3,600 behavioral health facilities, empowering them to manage more than 3.8 million patient episodes. With our comprehensive solutions, Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals.

