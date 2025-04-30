Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shin Guards For Catchers (LJD-476)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create new shin guards that would provide added cushioning and protection for a catcher when squatting," said an inventor, from East Meadow, N.Y., "so I invented the RIVERA SHIN GUARD. My design reduces physical strain, and it ensures the shins, knees, lower thighs, and feet are protected from impact and injury."

The patent-pending invention provides improved shin guards for a baseball or softball catcher. In doing so, it offers impact protection. It also would reduce stress and strain on the knees. As a result, it increases comfort and protection. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball and softball catchers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-476, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

