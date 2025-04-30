Amid AI Disruption And Economic Shifts, New Masterclass Promises Entrepreneurs A Predictable Lead System In Just 4 Hours

MENAFN - PR Newswire) That's why Silicon Valley-trained strategist Engels J Valenzuela, who helped engineer multi-million-dollar product launches for Fortune 50 technology leaders, is launching a trend-breaking solution: thehappening on, where entrepreneurs will walk away with aready to turn visitors into leads without tech headaches, confusing tools or algorithm dependency.

"Entrepreneurs aren't losing because their products are bad, they're losing because their lead systems are broken," says Engels J Valenzuela, Founder of Smart Easy Media. "In today's AI-driven, attention-fragmented economy, gambling on hope, referrals, or random visibility is a recipe for stagnation. You must control your own pipeline if you want to scale with certainty."

In the Generating Leads Online Masterclass , participants will:



Craft a high-converting lead magnet tailored to their ideal client.

Build a 3-page opt-in funnel live, complete with persuasive copy, strategic design, and automation.

Launch a follow-up email sequence designed to nurture leads into customers.

Leverage a 30-day CRM and funnel builder trial, fully pre-set for immediate action . No tech overwhelm. Deploy their system instantly eliminating the need for complex setup.

Participants will also receive swipe files (templates proven to generate revenue) ensuring that by the end of the session, their system is not just theory but a working lead-generation engine.

No guesswork. No endless tutorials. Just fast, strategic execution.

For just $47, entrepreneurs struggling with slow, unpredictable growth can finally gain a scalable, self-sustaining system to create consistent revenue. Built in one afternoon.

"Hope is not a strategy, especially in 2025," says Valenzuela. "Whether you're a coach, consultant, solopreneur, or small business owner, you need a lead engine that works while you sleep and you need it now. This masterclass gives you the framework to thrive, even in an uncertain economy."

Who It's For:



Solopreneurs, coaches, consultants, and creators tired of relying on referrals and sporadic growth.

Offline business owners who want a simple, digital system to consistently capture leads. Entrepreneurs overwhelmed by information overload, ready for a clear, proven system that delivers results.

In an era where AI-generated competition grows by the minute, digital attention spans shrink, and customer acquisition costs climb, entrepreneurs who own their lead generation systems will be the ones who survive and scale.

The Generating Leads Online Masterclass is a direct-action launchpad for entrepreneurs ready to scale smart, act fast, and build durable growth with confidence.

Registration is now open for the May 1st, 2025 session at . Spots are limited to ensure personalized support during the live sprint.

Media Contact: +1 408-520-3876 [email protected]

Engels J Valenzuela is a Business Growth Architect who brings Silicon Valley precision to small business success. After launching multi-million-dollar product for Fortune 50 technology companies, and driving marketing growth for venture-backed startups, Engels now empowers entrepreneurs to build strategic systems that generate traffic, capture leads, and unlock scalable, sustainable growth. His frameworks, battle-tested in the venture capital space, provide entrepreneurs with the clarity, structure, and tactical execution needed to break free from stagnation and scale their businesses with precision.

