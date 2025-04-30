403
Apranga APB Annual Report 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented are Apranga APB annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024 (audited annual financial statements, management report, auditor's report, limited assurance report and confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders on 30 April 2025.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
