Apranga APB Annual Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented are Apranga APB annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024 (audited annual financial statements, management report, auditor's report, limited assurance report and confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders on 30 April 2025.

Annexes:
apbapranga-2024-12-31-en
Independent auditors report on financial statements
Limited assurance report on sustainability statement

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801

Attachments

  • apbapranga-2024-12-31-en
  • Independent auditors report on financial statements
  • Limited assurance report on sustainability statement

