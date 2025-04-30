Dome Fest West 2025: Immersive Film Festival Kicks Off May 1 At CU Boulder's Fiske Planetarium

Dome Fest West's 2025 These "From Science to Storytelling"

Explore the future of storytelling at Dome Fest West 2025, a 4-day immersive festival featuring cutting-edge films, technology, and fulldome events.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Presented by Sacred Society and Fiske Planetarium .

The future of immersive cinema comes to life as Dome Fest West 2025 launches from May 1–4, 2025, at the iconic Fiske Planetarium on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Presented by Sacred Society and Fiske Planetarium, this cutting-edge festival fuses film, technology, and interactivity in a stunning 360° fulldome environment.

A Fulldome Festival Like No Other

The 4-day event opens with the Fulldome Forward Expo, a vibrant showcase of innovation in immersive media. By night and through the weekend, the Fulldome Film Festival brings a dazzling lineup of international films designed for the dome-delivering a cinematic experience that is as intellectually engaging as it is visually arresting.

Fulldome Film Highlights

Curated to celebrate storytelling in the round, the festival's screening blocks include:

- From Rainbows to Rockets – Joyful journeys in light and space for all ages.

- Eco Explorers – Planetary tales exploring Earth's wonders and cosmic perspectives.

- Strings of the Universe – A poetic voyage from forest floors to galaxies afar.

- Reflections Beyond the Screen – Stories of resistance, resilience, and belief.

- Altered Realms – Psychedelic and spiritual journeys in immersive space.

- Stellar Adventures – From myth to mission control in dome-powered narratives.

- Everest in the Dome – A fulldome opera of survival on the world's highest peak.

The Fulldome Forward Expo (May 1–2)

The expo portion of the festival brings together creators, educators, and technologists for two days of innovation and discovery:

- Interactive Panel Discussions with leading voices in fulldome tech and storytelling.

- Public Exhibitor Hall featuring dome hardware, software, and emerging tools.

- Conversational Roundtables: Hands-on access to immersive innovation.

- Evening Screenings in partnership with the festival's film programme.

Fulldome Awards Night

A celebration of excellence in fulldome storytelling takes place on May 3, honoring the most creative, boundary-pushing works of the festival. Industry leaders and emerging talents will gather for this highlight of the weekend's events.

Saturday Night Special: Altered States Under the Dome

The festival's Saturday night programming features the Altered Realms screening block, offering a unique psychedelic-friendly experience that explores consciousness and perception through the immersive power of the dome environment.

Tickets & Travel

- All-Access Festival Pass

- Single-Day and Screening Program Tickets

- Exhibits-Only Passes

Travel Tips:

- Closest Airport: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) – 20 mins

- Major Hub: Denver International Airport (DEN) – 50 mins

- Recommended Hotels: The Boulder Broker Inn, Hilton Garden Inn Boulder, Embassy Suites Boulder

About Dome Fest West

Founded to amplify immersive storytelling and support the global fulldome community, Dome Fest West is the premier U.S.-based film festival and conference dedicated to fulldome and immersive media creators, showcasing the best in dome projection, 360-degree storytelling, and spatial sound. By bringing together filmmakers, producers, and technologists from across the world, the festival sparks innovation and celebrates creativity in the evolving immersive content ecosystem. Learn more at or follow on Instagram @domefestwest.

