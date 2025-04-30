Smart Bar USA Appoints Will Costello As National Sales Director To Fuel Strategic Growth

Will Costello, National Sales Director

- Will CostelloLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Bar USA LLC , a leading provider of automated cocktail and beverage dispensing technology, proudly announces the appointment of Will Costello as National Sales Director, a strategic hire that reinforces the company's accelerating growth and commitment to reshaping the future of hospitality.With nearly two decades of experience across the alcoholic beverage and hospitality industries, Will brings a rare blend of deep wine expertise, global business development acumen, and a reputation for building high-performing teams. Prior to joining Smart Bar USA, Will served as Managing Director of Business Development at Preferabli, and held leadership roles at Miller Family Wine Company and Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estate Wines. He also brings a luxury hospitality lens from his time as Wine Director at The Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas. A Master Sommelier, Will's knowledge and insight into the world of fine beverages is both expansive and unparalleled.“I've always been focused on balancing amazing guest experiences while keeping an eye on the bottom line,” said Will Costello, National Sales Director.“The opportunity to lead sales on such a transformational product is incredibly exciting. Smartender is more than automation-it's a powerful solution to real-world challenges like labor shortages, lost sales, and slow service. It doesn't just reduce costs; it unlocks revenue that operators didn't even know they were losing.”Costello's appointment comes as Smart Bar USA experiences significant momentum, with demand for intelligent, automated, touchless beverage dispensing solutions growing rapidly in restaurants, hotels, stadiums, casinos, and event venues nationwide.“The industry has long obsessed over labor costs and beverage margins, but the hidden culprit-revenue disappearing due to wait times-has quietly restricted venue growth,” Costello continued.“Smartender changes that. It doesn't shift the bottleneck; it eliminates it entirely. This isn't about incremental improvement-it's about giving every guest the chance to say 'yes' to a perfectly made cocktail, instantly. I'm delighted to help bring this innovation to more customers across the country and support the company's mission to modernize hospitality through technology.”“Will is an exceptional addition to our team at exactly the right time,” said Barry Fieldman, Founding Member of Smart Bar USA LLC.“His depth of industry experience, strategic mindset, and leadership in wine and beverage make him a perfect fit to help drive the next chapter of our growth. As we expand our national footprint and scale operations, he will play a critical role in helping us redefine what's possible for beverage automation.”Smart Bar USA continues to experience accelerated growth as operators across industries seek out efficient, high-volume beverage systems that deliver consistency, reduce waste, and improve profitability. The appointment of Will Costello signals the company's ongoing and strong commitment to innovation, excellence, and scaling smart beverage solutions across the U.S.For more information about Smart Bar USA and its Smartender Automated Cocktail Systems, visit .About Smart Bar USA LLC.Smart Bar USA LLC is the world's leading manufacturer of automated cocktail dispensers, holding patents in North America as well as 32 additional countries. The company was founded in 2012 with the goal to revolutionize the drink service industry by increasing accuracy and efficiency. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada the company first launched with its SmartenderTM Portable product line. In 2015 the company expanded its offering to include the highly successful SmartenderTM Modular unit, a countertop permanent installation designed for incorporation into existing bar systems and most POS systems.

