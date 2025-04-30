Interscan Launches Jetstream AI 5.3 To Revolutionize Document Processing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Platform Quickly Analyzes Complex Documents, Reducing Costs, Errors, & Delays

- Dr. Olaf Holst

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- interScan LLC, a leading provider of document management and intelligent document processing solutions, today announced the release of JetStream AI 5.3, a powerful AI document management platform designed to replace inefficient, error-prone manual systems with fast, intelligent automation for the enterprise.

JetStream AI is interScan's software platform that uses OCR, machine learning, and LLMs to automate the recognition, classification, and extraction of data from unstructured documents. The 5.3 release introduces new features, including the JetStream Understanding module, a rebuilt JetStream Client, and a new API, which make it easier to understand the meaning and context of documents at scale and to integrate with other systems, allowing organizations to work more efficiently and effectively.

“Our new Jetstream release has so many exciting new features that it's hard for me to name just a few,” said Dr. Olaf Holst, VP of Solutions and Integrations at interScan.“In my opinion, the most important new features are the even deeper integration of LLM-based functions, called document understanding technology, the completely new REST API, and the new web client with hot folder monitoring.”

JetStream AI 5.3 is a significant upgrade that enables organizations to automate, scale, and get more value from their document data in ways legacy systems cannot. JetStream AI 5.3 adapts to the needs of each organization, utilizing advanced machine learning models to analyze its own documents and continually improve results over time. It turns outdated, manual processes into efficient, scalable operations, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and innovation.

“Jetstream's binarization function allows us to create minimal, legible black and white TIFF documents that save our customers a lot of storage space,” Scott Robinson, President & CEO at US Imaging.“And the AI-based cropping, splitting, and merging of individual pages into documents saves us manual work in many places, and therefore enables us to serve more customers with more complex tasks. This release is a game changer.”

JetStream AI 5.3 helps reduce costs by automating manual tasks, improves accuracy in high-volume document processing, and delivers real-time insights to boost performance, minimize administrative burdens, and gain a competitive edge.

About interScan LLC:

interScan LLC is a leading provider of world-class intelligent document processing solutions, serving businesses across industries with advanced hardware and AI-powered software. Known for its high-performance production scanners, including the trusted HiPro and DeskPro series, JetPro open-track scanners, and specialized microfilm and book scanners, interScan delivers unmatched throughput, durability, and image quality for mission-critical digitization. At the core of its software offerings is the JetStream AI suite, a next-generation document management platform that enhances data capture, extraction, and comprehension using cutting-edge OCR, ICR, and large language models. Paired with CrossCap, the most flexible capture software on the market, interScan empowers organizations to automate complex document workflows with precision, on-premises or in the cloud, while maximizing ROI and efficiency.

For more information on JetStream AI 5.3 and other innovative scanning solutions from interScan LLC, visit or contact a representative today.

April Madden

interScan LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.