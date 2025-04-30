Magnusmode Launches Web-Based Dashboard, Magnusteams, Sponsored By M&T Bank

Parents, caregivers, and managers can foster independence with MagnusTeams

Leveraging Technology to Create an Accessible World

The new web-based platform empowers employers and caregivers to better support autistic and neurodivergent individuals at work and in daily living.

- Nadia Hamilton, Founder & President, MagnusmodeBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magnusmode, a leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new web-based application, MagnusTeams. This innovative platform empowers managers and caregivers to support daily independence for neurodivergent individuals, such as those with autism, ADHD and Down Syndrome. Funding for the development of MagnusTeams was provided by M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), a long-term supporter of Magnusmode.MagnusTeams is a web-based companion to the MagnusCards mobile app, which provides digital step-by-step visual guides (known as Card Decks) designed to foster inclusion in performing daily tasks, navigating spaces, and embracing opportunities. MagnusTeams allows its users to provide tailored support in any language by creating and customizing Card Decks, as well as coordinating support, scheduling activities and providing encouragement.In 2021, M&T Bank became the first U.S. bank to collaborate with MagnusCards. To date, Magnusmode and M&T Bank have created ten Card Decks covering a variety of everyday banking and money management tasks and activities. Given the success of their MagnusCards Card Decks, they were eager to continue collaborating to further strengthen M&T Bank's commitment to accessibility for both its customers and employees.M&T's sponsorship of MagnusTeams, putting its purpose-making a difference in people's lives-into action. Currently, between 60-70% of autistic and neurodivergent individuals are unemployed or underemployed, as many public places are not designed to support their unique needs. MagnusTeams empowers caregivers and others to make everyday schedule management, life skills training, job training and on-the-job support more inclusive and accessible.“Our MagnusCards app users asked for a tool for creating custom Card Decks with personalized photos and text.” said Nadia Hamilton, Founder and President of Magnusmode.“We were delighted when M&T Bank stepped up and supported the quick development and testing of MagnusTeams. With MagnusTeams, managers and caregivers can provide meaningful, balanced support from a distance, and neurodivergent individuals have greater independence. We are thrilled to be adding to our suite of accessibility solutions!”"M&T Bank is proud to support MagnusTeams which continues to make an incredible impact on the neurodivergent community,” said Philip Barbagallo, Director of Consumer Products, M&T Bank.“Our sponsorship not only enhances accessibility for individuals, their caregivers and support networks, but also reflects our commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work."MagnusTeams enables full customization, allowing its users to add notes to existing digital guides or create new ones. The platform fully integrates with the MagnusCards mobile app, providing employers and caregivers with a straightforward tool to ensure neurodivergent individuals have meaningful opportunities to connect, contribute and belong.For more information on MagnusTeams, visit .About Magnusmode ( ):Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable people of all abilities to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton's autistic brother inspired her to create Magnusmode and its award-winning app, MagnusCards, the company's flagship solution. MagnusCards provides digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic, neurodivergent, and other people with different abilities worldwide. Each Card Deck is sponsored by enterprise clients including M&T Bank, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, Port Authority New York New Jersey, Toronto Pearson International Airport, GIANT Food Stores, and A&W to make their products and services more accessible.

