The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Course And Glossary Updates: 'Anatomical Position

Anatomical Position

DEFINITION:
Anatomical Position: This is a specific anatomical reference position that aids in describing anatomy.
The position includes:
- Standing upright
- Facing forward with head and eyes directed anteriorly
- Arms relaxed at the sides with palms facing forward (supinated)
- Feet together or slightly apart, and parallel
- All anatomical directions (e.g., superior /inferior , medial /lateral , anterior /posterior , proximal /distal ) are defined relative to this position, regardless of the individual's actual posture.

EXAMPLE (IN PRACTICE)
The anatomical position ensures consistency in describing the location of structures. For instance, we say the manubrium is the superior portion of the sternum. Without this standardized position, "superior" could be interpreted as "on top" and be based on body orientation. For example, in a prone position (face-down), the heart lies above the sternum; however, it remains posterior to the sternum because the frame of reference is the anatomical position.

The anatomical position is the universally accepted starting posture for describing anatomical locations. It provides a consistent reference frame, preventing ambiguity when referring to body parts or movements across disciplines like anatomy, biomechanics, and healthcare.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What are the key features of the anatomical position?
- The body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides, palms forward, legs together or slightly apart, and feet facing forward.

How does anatomical position affect the meaning of directional terms?
- Terms like"anterior,""posterior,""superior," and"inferior" are all defined based on anatomical position, not gravity or current body orientation. For example, the spine is always posterior to the sternum, regardless of whether someone is lying on their back or stomach.

Is anatomical position the same in all animals?
- No. The anatomical position is defined differently in quadrupeds (four-legged animals). In humans (bipeds), upright posture and forward-facing palms define the position. In quadrupeds, the position reflects standing on four limbs with the spine horizontal.

What's the difference between anatomical position and functional posture?
- Anatomical position is reference terminology, not necessarily a position used in activities of daily living, exercise/sport, or an example of ideal posture/alignment. For example, optimal posture during standing and gait is unlikely to include palms facing forward (supination).

