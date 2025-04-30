Inventhelp Inventor Develops Medical Protective Glove For Pets (KXX-377)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pet accessory to help cover and heal a surgical site or wound on a paw," said an inventor, from Talbott, Tenn., "so I invented the PAW GLOVES. My design would provide added comfort, and it helps prevent the pet from rubbing, licking, scratching, or biting the area."

The invention provides a medical protective paw-shaped glove for pets. In doing so, it protects the paw against exposure to dirt or other contaminants. It also prevents the pet from biting or chewing the paw. As a result, it reduces the risk of infection. The invention features a comfortable, durable and protective design that is easy to position so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXX-377, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

