Meet Carson Group's 2025 Women In Wealth Management Award Recipients

OMAHA, Neb. , April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group today announced the recipients of its 2025 Women in Wealth Management Awards, recognizing exceptional women in financial services who continue to inspire others and make a significant impact on their profession and communities. The recipients were celebrated today at the firm's annual women's conference, Represent , held this week in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Carson's Women in Wealth Management Awards program is an opportunity for women in finance to celebrate one another. It shines a spotlight on the outstanding women-and male allies-who are leading the way in wealth management and making a positive difference in their clients' lives.

The 2025 Women in Wealth Management Award recipients are:

Excellence in Mentorship Award recognizes women who have acted as mentors to others in the wealth management industry.

Lee Ann Forshee, CFP®, Wealth Advisor, Office Manager, Carson Wealth True North Financial

Community Impact Award highlights a woman who is using her platform, or area of expertise, to give back to her community in a meaningful way that generates a lasting impact for that community.

Peggy Monahan, Director, Carson Private Client, Carson Wealth Omaha

Industry Transformer Award highlights the women who are driving transformation and innovation in wealth management through the programs, products or services they've created or led.

Debra Taylor, CPA/PFSTM, JD, CDFA®, Managing Partner & Chief Tax Strategist, Carson Wealth Franklin Lakes

Up & Comer Award honors a woman who, while still in the early stages of her career, is already making a significant impact in the industry through her client-centric approach to excellence, appreciation for professional development and overall dedication to long-term success in wealth management.

Amanda Bearden, CFP®, Financial Advisor, Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management

Allyship Award recognizes a man in wealth management who has made outstanding contributions as an ally and sponsor to women in the industry.

Larry Sprung, CFP®, Founder & Wealth Advisor, Mitlin Financial, Inc. ®

Career of Excellence Award was created for women who have been in the financial advice profession for at least 15 years, focuses on those who have achieved notable career milestones and demonstrated success and leadership throughout their professional journey.

Karin Grablin, CPA, CFP®, Managing Partner, Senior Wealth Advisor, SRQ Wealth

The Backstage Star Award recognizes someone whose quiet daily management makes everything go smoothly for the company, the people within it and the people it serves.

Renee Boulger, Director of Operations, Valorem Financial

Transition Triumph Award celebrates a woman who started in an operational role at the firm and made a successful transition to advisor.

Denise Talbert, Wealth Advisor, Bain Wealth Management

Growth & Top Advisor honors a woman who has experienced significant advancement in her career and achieved top-tier results, such as leading in AUM growth, and has an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Debra Taylor, CPA/PFSTM, JD, CDFA®, Managing Partner & Chief Tax Strategist, Carson Wealth Franklin Lakes

"The Women in Wealth Management Awards are more than just recognition-they're a celebration of the leadership and impact that women increasingly bring to wealth management," said Heather Randolph Carter, Chief Marketing Officer of Carson Group. "Each recipient embodies the spirit of excellence, and together they remind us of the power of representation in creating opportunity and positive impact, not only in our profession but, importantly, for the investors they serve. Carson Group is honored to provide a platform that not only celebrates successful women but encourages the next generation of leaders to rise."

This year's Women in Wealth Management Award winners were selected by a panel of judges from across the industry, including the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, Idea Decanter and outside firms.

Carson Group is dedicated to amplifying female voices in wealth management and supporting the growth of women in financial services. Now in its fourth year, Represent is aimed at empowering women to build community, level up professionally and impact the industry for the better.

Carson Group

Carson Group manages nearly $41 billion* in assets and serves more than 52,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson and partnership opportunities, visit .

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Wealth is a doing business as "dba" name of CWM, LLC. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Carson Group's Women in Wealth Management awards program recognizes Carson Group partners based on impact made in their community through career excellence, mentorship, allyship to women, and innovation. The award is not available to individuals outside of the Carson Group, and judging is conducted by a selection committee external to the Carson Group. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient in connection with obtaining or using the award. This award listing is not a guarantee of future investment success, and recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808 .

SOURCE Carson Group

