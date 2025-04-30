Rockefeller Foundation Adds United Airlines President Brett J. Hart To Board

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to announce that Brett J. Hart, President of United Airlines, will serve on its Board of Trustees . Bringing deep legal and operational expertise, as well as a commitment to innovative leadership, he joins as The Rockefeller Foundation enters its 112th year of "promoting the well-being of humanity," the philanthropic organization's mission since 1913. Mr. Hart has joined the Board in a voluntary capacity.

"Brett Hart has dedicated his career to strengthening and connecting communities," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation . "At a moment when changes in the United States and around the world are presenting new threats to – along with new opportunities for – human well-being, Brett and the rest of The Rockefeller Foundation's Board can help ensure that we continue to deliver results for people, especially the most vulnerable, here and abroad."

As part of the Foundation's Board, Mr. Hart will leverage his expertise to support The Rockefeller Foundation's efforts to accelerate human opportunity in the United States and around the world.

"I'm honored to join The Rockefeller Foundation, which has stood as a beacon in philanthropy for more than 100 years by always rising to meet the crucial needs of our time," said Mr. Hart . "I look forward to supporting the Foundation's incredible work and ensuring their legacy is matched only by their continued commitment to shaping a better future for our planet and its people."

Since 2020, Mr. Hart has served as President of United Airlines, where he is responsible for the airline's global operations. In this role, Mr. Hart leads United's flight and network operations, as well as all external-facing teams including the market and community innovation, legal and regulatory, global community engagement, government affairs, and environmental sustainability teams, while also overseeing business-critical functions for the world's largest airline. Joining United in 2010, he previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

"The Rockefeller Foundation's Trustees are thrilled to welcome Brett Hart, a proven, innovative leader, to our Board," said James Stavridis, U.S. Navy Admiral (retired) and Chair of The Rockefeller Foundation Board of Trustees . "As someone who has dedicated his professional career to achieving operational excellence and his personal time to giving back, Brett will help strengthen an institution uniquely capable of meeting this moment."

Prior to United, Mr. Hart served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Sara Lee Corporation, an American consumer goods company for which he directed global legal operations. Previously, Mr. Hart was a partner at Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal in Chicago and served as Special Assistant to the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Treasury in Washington, D.C.

Currently serving on boards at Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, Chicago Council on Global Affairs, The Economic Club of Chicago, University of Chicago, and more, Mr. Hart received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and English from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LI @the-rockefeller-foundation .

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED