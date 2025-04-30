Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches The Emerging Chief Revenue Officer Program And The Emerging Chief Human Resources Officer Program In Collaboration With Emeritus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Transformative technologies, shifting customer behaviors, and the emergence of a younger generation of employees are shifting the workforce dynamics. Amid this seismic shift, CROs and CHROs are seen as strategic drivers of human capital, leading to revenue growth. Led by expert Columbia Business School faculty, these programs include live online sessions with faculty, a cohort success coach, and industry leaders, as well as on-campus networking events, real-world case studies and examples, and engaging capstone projects to translate theory into practice.

Emerging Chief Revenue Officer Program

The Emerging Chief Revenue Officer Program is structured around three essential pillars: marketing, distribution and sales, and pricing. This integrated approach prepares aspiring CROs to make strategic decisions, foster innovation, and confidently lead at the C-suite level, driving long-term revenue within their organizations.

Faculty Director Miklos Sarvary says, "The Emerging Chief Revenue Officer Program equips participants with the strategic frameworks, analytical tools, and leadership skills needed to drive sustained revenue growth and align organizational goals in today's competitive landscape."

Emerging Chief Human Resources Officer Program

"Organizations face people issues everywhere, continuously challenging HR leaders to rethink their strategies and functional hierarchies. The Emerging Chief Human Resources Officer Program provides aspiring CHROs with a holistic understanding of various organizational functions, strategic mindset, and future-focused leadership skills, enabling them to navigate change," says Adina D. Stirling, Katherine W. Phillips Associate Professor of Business.

"The Emerging Chief Revenue Officer Program and the Emerging Chief Human Resources Officer Program equip participants with the strategic expertise and leadership acumen required to navigate rapidly evolving workforce dynamics and customer preferences," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with Columbia Business School Executive Education underscores our unwavering commitment to helping revenue and HR leaders excel in the cross-functional roles of CRO and CHRO."

Both programs start in June 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit the Chief Revenue Officer Program and Chief Human Resources Officer Program home pages .

