Empower Brands Expands Leadership Team To Fuel Cross-Brand Growth, Innovation And Franchisee Success

RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, is accelerating into its next phase of growth with a strategic expansion of its leadership team. The additions spanning brand presidents, franchise operations and development, and national accounts, reflect Empower's continued investment in its people, its franchisees, and its long-term vision to scale with purpose.

At the center of this momentum is a focus on deepening brand-level support while building shared infrastructure across the platform. As Empower's brands continue to break into new markets, deliver record sales, and attract high-performing franchisees, the organization is bringing in seasoned leaders to help franchise owners thrive.

Justin Mayer joined the company last week as Brand President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), bringing a customer-first mindset and a track record of operational excellence to one of Empower's legacy brands. His appointment reinforces OLP's position as a category leader and sets the stage for new growth and innovation. Rich Young, long-time Brand President for OLP, will remain with the organization to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

In February, Heather Todd was promoted to Brand President of Conserva Irrigation after serving as Director of Franchise Operations. Todd, who has played a central role in Conserva's rise, brings a franchisee-first approach and a deep understanding of what it takes to scale a service brand while staying rooted in operational integrity.

Conserva's founder and long-time Brand President, Russ Jundt, is transitioning into a new role at Empower Brands. Jundt will lead three strategic areas across the platform: National Accounts (for Conserva and OLP), Strategic Partnerships and Procurement, and Conversion Franchising for Conserva. His new role reflects Empower's evolution into a more integrated, future-ready organization.

To continue Conserva's operational strength, Stacy Parkelj joined Empower last month as Director of Franchise Operations. She succeeds Todd in the role and will support the brand's franchisees with hands-on coaching, systems leadership, and performance growth.

On the enterprise side, Brandon Yarnell has been named National Accounts Sales Manager for Conserva and OLP. He'll work alongside Jundt to develop partnerships and build scalable solutions for clients with multi-location or commercial needs.

The leadership expansion also extends to Empower's franchise development team. Katie Lepper has joined as Director of Franchise Development for Bumble Roofing , while Steve Griffith is the new Director of Franchise Development for Koala Insulation . Each will guide their brand's growth strategy and recruit the next wave of franchisees.

"These aren't just new roles, they're key puzzle pieces in our long-term vision," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "We're scaling thoughtfully, building shared infrastructure where it makes sense, and empowering each brand to thrive with dedicated leadership. Every addition to our team is about reinforcing support for our franchisees and making sure we're built for what's next."

Empower's commitment to culture, brand excellence, and franchisee success continues to drive its reputation as a trusted platform for home service entrepreneurs and a magnet for high-caliber talent across the industry.

To learn more about Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools, and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising .

SOURCE Empower Brands

