The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics Foundation Raises Nearly $50,000 Ahead Of 11Th Annual Golf Classic

Since 2022, the Foundation has contributed almost $200,000 to local nonprofits

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) Foundation, the charitable arm of CAO – one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers – is preparing to host its 11th Annual Golf Classic this Friday, May 2, at Whiskey Creek Golf Club in Ijamsville, Md.

This year's event has already raised nearly $50,000 to benefit local organizations and nonprofits, bringing the Foundation's total contributions through the Golf Classic to almost $200,000 over the past four years.

Proceeds from the 2025 Golf Classic will support the following recipients:



Montgomery Cheetahs – A hockey club that gives children and young adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn and play ice hockey in a supportive, inclusive environment.



Jump for Our Heroes – A nonprofit that uses equine-assisted activities to promote healing, resilience and community among veterans and first responders.



JUST TRYAN IT – A Bethesda-based nonprofit providing financial assistance to families with children undergoing cancer treatment, helping cover essential expenses like housing, utilities and transportation.

Hadassah Rehabilitation Center – A state-of-the-art facility under development at Hadassah Medical Organization, offering holistic care to patients recovering from physical injuries and psychological trauma. Once completed, the center will serve up to 10,000 patients annually.

"More than a decade ago, we launched the Golf Classic as a way to support meaningful causes in our communities," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of CAO. "It's incredibly rewarding to see how the event has grown, helping us raise significant funds and generate greater awareness for organizations making a real difference across the region and beyond."

In addition to this year's beneficiaries, the CAO Foundation has previously supported organizations such as Patriot Point, OHANA of Howard County, Bello Machre, Wounded Warrior Project, Providence Center, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Paul Chester Children's Hope Foundation.

To learn more about The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, please visit CFAOrtho .

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho .

