Princess Cruises Unveils 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage
"Our upcoming 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime journey connecting travelers to the world's most breathtaking destinations with the signature warmth and elegance only Princess can provide," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "This 129-day adventure is designed for guests who yearn to experience different cultures, history, flavors and the breathtaking spectacles of the Pacific like never before."
Alluring Destinations
The journey includes bustling cities, iconic landmarks, ancient wonders and tropical escapes, from:
-
The historic Panama Canal , followed by four breathtaking Hawaiian Islands
The South Pacific , including Samoa, Fiji, and Vanuatu
Australia & New Zealand , from Brisbane and Tasmania to both islands of New Zealand
Southeast Asia , with visits to Indonesia, Thailand, and Hong Kong
Japan including Okinawa and Osaka
Alaska with six destinations in The Great Land
Vancouver before the voyage ends in Los Angeles
Voyage Highlights
Access to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including:
-
The Great Barrier Reef (Australia)
Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Sydney Opera House
With nine late-night stays, plus an overnight in Hong Kong and late nights in Anchorage (Whittier), Cairns, Honolulu, Osaka, Singapore, Suva, Sydney, and Tokyo, guests will have plenty to time to explore and soak in the local cultures. While onboard, the 35,400-nautical mile journey crosses the Equator and International Date Line twice.
In addition, shorter segments from four to 68 days are available from ports like Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Vancouver.
Coral Princess Amenities
The 2,000-guest Coral Princess offers gourmet dining, plus Crown Grill and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria specialty restaurants; world-class entertainment with Broadway-style shows, live music, casino gaming and Movies Under the Stars; effortless comfort including flexible dining with perks like Reserve Collection Dining and OceanNow delivery; and reliable WiFi to stay connected. Plus, enrichment speakers, destination experts, local performers and more bring the destinations to life through immersive onboard programming.
Early Booking Perks
Guests who book the 110-, 114- or 129-day World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage by Oct. 3, 2025, will receive early booking perks, including:
-
Complimentary Wi-Fi
Air credits for balcony accommodations or higher
Roundtrip airport transfers
Onboard credit of up to $1,500/person, based on accommodation level booked
More details about the voyage can be found here:
About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK ).
