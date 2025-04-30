Princess Cruises Unveils 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On sale now, there are three departure options with a 129-day journey sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2027; a 114-day roundtrip departure from Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2027; and a 110-day cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver on Jan. 21, 2027.

"Our upcoming 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime journey connecting travelers to the world's most breathtaking destinations with the signature warmth and elegance only Princess can provide," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "This 129-day adventure is designed for guests who yearn to experience different cultures, history, flavors and the breathtaking spectacles of the Pacific like never before."

Alluring Destinations

The journey includes bustling cities, iconic landmarks, ancient wonders and tropical escapes, from:



The historic Panama Canal , followed by four breathtaking Hawaiian Islands

The South Pacific , including Samoa, Fiji, and Vanuatu

Australia & New Zealand , from Brisbane and Tasmania to both islands of New Zealand

Southeast Asia , with visits to Indonesia, Thailand, and Hong Kong

Japan including Okinawa and Osaka

Alaska with six destinations in The Great Land Vancouver before the voyage ends in Los Angeles

Voyage Highlights

Access to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including:



The Great Barrier Reef (Australia)

Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Sydney Opera House

With nine late-night stays, plus an overnight in Hong Kong and late nights in Anchorage (Whittier), Cairns, Honolulu, Osaka, Singapore, Suva, Sydney, and Tokyo, guests will have plenty to time to explore and soak in the local cultures. While onboard, the 35,400-nautical mile journey crosses the Equator and International Date Line twice.

In addition, shorter segments from four to 68 days are available from ports like Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Vancouver.

Coral Princess Amenities

The 2,000-guest Coral Princess offers gourmet dining, plus Crown Grill and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria specialty restaurants; world-class entertainment with Broadway-style shows, live music, casino gaming and Movies Under the Stars; effortless comfort including flexible dining with perks like Reserve Collection Dining and OceanNow delivery; and reliable WiFi to stay connected. Plus, enrichment speakers, destination experts, local performers and more bring the destinations to life through immersive onboard programming.

Early Booking Perks

Guests who book the 110-, 114- or 129-day World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage by Oct. 3, 2025, will receive early booking perks, including:



Complimentary Wi-Fi

Air credits for balcony accommodations or higher

Roundtrip airport transfers Onboard credit of up to $1,500/person, based on accommodation level booked

More details about the voyage can be found here:

