GALLS® EARNS TOP HONORS WITH TWO BEST DRESSED PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT® AWARDS AT NAUMD 2025 CONVENTION & EXPOSITION

GALLS® Honored for Excellence in Appearance, Functionality, and Innovation.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS ®, the nation's leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the NAUMD 2025 Convention & Exposition , taking home two awards for Best Dressed Public Safety Department®. The convention, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 27 – 29, 2025, is dedicated to creating a robust network of uniform, image apparel, and workwear companies to enhance supply chains, spur innovation, and increase industry awareness. GALLS® is Proud to Serve Those Who Serve.

NAUMD Best Dressed Public Safety Award

Henrico County Police Division

Lexington-Fayette Division of Community Corrections

Krista A. Greathouse



Lexington, KY 40505 [email protected]



P: 866-673-7643 P: 859-447-0779