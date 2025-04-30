Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GALLS® EARNS TOP HONORS WITH TWO BEST DRESSED PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT® AWARDS AT NAUMD 2025 CONVENTION & EXPOSITION

2025-04-30 10:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GALLS® Honored for Excellence in Appearance, Functionality, and Innovation.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS ®, the nation's leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the NAUMD 2025 Convention & Exposition , taking home two awards for Best Dressed Public Safety Department®. The convention, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 27 – 29, 2025, is dedicated to creating a robust network of uniform, image apparel, and workwear companies to enhance supply chains, spur innovation, and increase industry awareness. GALLS® is Proud to Serve Those Who Serve.




NAUMD Best Dressed Public Safety Award


Henrico County Police Division


Lexington-Fayette Division of Community Corrections >1340 Russell Cave Road

Krista A. Greathouse

Lexington, KY 40505

[email protected]


P: 866-673-7643

P: 859-447-0779


