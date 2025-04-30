EMC Filtration Market Worth $1.59 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMC filtration market is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2030 from USD 1.26 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The shift from conventional fuel-based engines toward electric vehicles is increasing the demand for EMC filtration. Electric vehicles comprise various electronic components, including motors, battery units, and control units, which become vulnerable to electromagnetic interference and pose a threat to motor malfunction. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " EMC Filtration Market "

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.26 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.59 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Market Size Available for 2023–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By EMC Filter, Power Quality Filter and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Adherence to Stringent Regulations with Rapid Technological Innovation Key Market Opportunities Mounting Demand for Miniaturized Electronic Devices Key Market Drivers Surging Industrial Automation and Robotics Fuel Demand for EMC Filtration Solutions

Utilizing EMC filtration technologies that comply with regulatory standards is essential for avoiding EMI in electric vehicles. The rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure leads to the growing demand for EMC filtration, a key component for providing reliable and safe power supply systems and electric vehicles. Furthermore, strict regulatory standards governing electromagnetic emissions compel electric vehicle manufacturers to adopt advanced EMC filtration technology to meet performance requirements and ensure safety.

Passive harmonic filters, a power quality filter type, are expected to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

Passive harmonic filters are critical power quality products that minimize harmonic distortion in power systems by providing a low-impedance path for harmonics with high impedance at the fundamental frequency. Such filters, mounted in parallel with the load, are extensively utilized in systems with variable frequency drives (VFDs), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and other devices generating harmonics. Being widely known for affordability, simplicity, and reliability, passive filters consist of common parts such as capacitors and resistors to build up resonant circuits that filter particular harmonic frequencies. Their purpose is to enhance power quality, which contributes to avoiding breakdowns in power supply equipment, PLCs, test equipment, and circuit protective systems.

Building technologies segment to hold second-largest share of EMC filtration market, by application, throughout forecast period

Building technologies will account for the second-largest share of the EMC filtration market throughout the forecast period due to increased electrical system complexity in big commercial buildings, offices, hospitals, railway stations, and hotels. These facilities require advanced electrical infrastructure to support critical systems such as power supplies, lighting, air conditioning, and automation. However, the increasing density of electronic components can cause power quality issues and electromagnetic interference (EMI), disrupting the operation of equipment connected to them and communication between systems.

EMC filters eliminate electrical interference by restricting unwanted signals and providing a clean, stable power supply. HVAC, elevators, lighting, and smart infrastructure are the major application areas within the building technologies where EMC filtration is used for energy efficiency and automation. Since these systems control lighting, ventilation, and temperature in real time, EMC filters minimize circuit noise to the least amount and avoid failure. This vast automation and intelligent energy system integration puts building technologies at the forefront for driving demand for EMC filters over the next few years.



China to lead the EMC filtration market in Asia Pacific from 2025 to 2030

From 2025 to 2030, China is expected to lead the EMC filtration industry in Asia Pacific due to its strong position as a global manufacturing hub for electronics, automotive, industrial machinery, and telecommunications equipment.

Additionally, China's government initiatives, such as "Made in China 2025" and heavy investments in industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and infrastructure modernization, encourage the adoption of sophisticated electronic systems, where EMC filtration is essential. The presence of leading EMC filter manufacturers and the country's strong R&D ecosystem also supports the development of innovative and cost-effective filtering solutions. As a result, China's comprehensive industrial landscape, regulatory enforcement, and technological advancement positions it as the dominant contributor to the EMC filtration market in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the EMC filtration companies are Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Ireland), TDK Corporation (Japan), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Sinexcel (China), SCHURTER Group (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Soshin electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Eagtop Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH (Germany), ETS-Lindgren (US), MTE Corporation (US), and REO AG (Germany), among others.







