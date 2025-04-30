Spark Biomedical Secures $15M Series A To Advance Drug-Free Wearable Neurostimulation Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The investment will support the company's core areas of bioelectronic medicine, including neurological health, hemostasis, and women's health.

Dallas, TX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical , a leading health tech innovator in wearable neurostimulation technology, has closed its $15M Series A round-led by WAVE Ventures and supported by Pathway to Cures-to accelerate the development of its bioelectronic treatments, supporting the core areas of its business: neurological health, hemostasis, and women's health.

As a leader in wearable neurostimulation, Spark Biomedical harnesses the body's natural response to electrical signals to deliver targeted relief-without invasive procedures or pharmaceuticals. The company's technology uses precise, mild electrical pulses to stimulate the vagus and trigeminal nerves. This activates the central nervous system to modulate pathways, reduce discomfort, and support physiological balance, resulting in non-invasive, drug-free support for a range of conditions.

“Completing our Series A fundraise marks a pivotal moment for Spark Biomedical as we scale our bioelectronic medicine platform,” says Spark Biomedical CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Powell.“This investment empowers us to advance the development of non-invasive neurostimulation therapies that address significant unmet clinical needs. Our vision is to redefine how neurological conditions are treated - not with chemicals, but with precisely targeted bioelectric solutions.”

Spark Biomedical's robust clinical and engineering pipelines are constantly in pursuit of new treatment paths and creating cutting-edge science-backed solutions - all designed to fill treatment gaps and offer a better way forward for physicians and their patients.

"We are proud to partner with Spark in its mission to bring life-changing devices to market,” says Allen Page, Managing Partner at WAVE Ventures.“From behavioral health to women's health, Spark will address some of the world's most challenging medical conditions and greatly improve people's lives."

Alongside WAVE Ventures, Pathway to Cures' strategic investment will support the development of these bioelectronic treatments. The venture philanthropy fund invests in science-based companies developing cures and therapies for the inheritable blood and bleeding disorders community, including the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation.

For more information, please visit .

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit .

