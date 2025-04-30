Cytotheryx Announces Exclusive License Of In Vivo Hepatocyte Selection Technology From OHSU

Cytotheryx secures exclusive license from OHSU for in vivo hepatocyte selection tech to advance safer, scalable therapies for rare and chronic liver diseases.

- Dr. John R. Swart, CEO, CytotheryxROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cytotheryx, Inc. , a preclinical cell therapy company focused on creating transformative cell-based treatments for liver disease, announced today they have signed an exclusive license with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) for their in vivo hepatocyte selection technology developed in the lab of Dr. Markus Grompe, Professor of Pediatrics at OHSU and member of the Scientific Advisory Board at Cytotheryx.Under the terms of the license, Cytotheryx obtains the exclusive rights to use the in vivo hepatocyte selection technology in their therapeutic development programs focused on addressing rare genetic and chronic liver disease. OHSU receives an upfront technology access fee, Company equity, milestones, and royalties on licensed products that reach the market.“We are excited about the opportunity to add this technology to our existing portfolio of intellectual property to drive new therapies for this significant unmet medical need. Over 1,000 children are born each year in the United States with genetic liver disease and have a significantly elevated risk of juvenile mortality. Liver transplantation offers potential for many patients; however, access remains limited, and recipients typically require lifelong immunosuppression to prevent rejection. By combining our allogeneic cell transplant technology with this in vivo selection capability, we are advancing a solution that may offer a safer, more durable alternative to whole liver transplant or gene therapy.” said Dr. John R. Swart, CEO at Cytotheryx.Dr. Grompe is a Professor of Pediatrics and scientist at the Papé Family Pediatric Research Institute at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. His research has focused on the use of in vivo selection to enhance gene and cell transplantation therapy for inherited diseases. He is a world-leading expert on stem cell research and genetic liver disease.“While hepatocyte transplantation has been shown to be safe in humans and can be effective in the treatment of genetic liver disease, a single dose rarely results in a donor cell mass that is sufficient to be curative. This technology capitalizes on the sensitivity of hepatocytes to acetaminophen (APAP), commonly known as Tylenol or paracetamol. Donor hepatocytes are genetically engineered to render them resistant to APAP giving them a selective advantage when patients are exposed to sub-clinical doses of APAP. In animal experiments, this safe regimen expands the donor cell mass from less than 1% to as much as 30% of the liver's mass. This level of tissue replacement is expected to correct hepatic function in the majority of liver disorders, providing an exciting new treatment option for patients with these diseases.” said Dr. Grompe.About OHSUOregon Health & Science University is Oregon's academic health center and is nationally distinguished as a research university dedicated solely to advancing health sciences. This singular purpose allows us to focus on discoveries that prevent and cure disease, on education that prepares physicians, dentists, nurses and other health professionals for the evolving health care environment, and on patient care that incorporates the latest advances. Based in Portland, we are one of Oregon's largest employers, operate the top-ranked adult and children's hospitals in the state, and secure competitive research funding of more than $596 million. As a public organization, we also provide services for the most vulnerable Oregonians and outreach to improve health in communities across the state.About Cytotheryx, Inc.Cytotheryx, Inc. is a preclinical cell therapy company leveraging proprietary technology to address acute, chronic, and rare genetic liver diseases. A Mayo Clinic spinout, Cytotheryx has developed a groundbreaking platform that enables, for the first time, the scalable production of clinically relevant, fully functional human hepatocytes for therapeutic use.Safe Harbor StatementSome of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

