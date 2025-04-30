OPIC Technologies, Inc. Introduces Spatial Live Streaming For Medical Training And Education

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Live Stream tech offers depth-rich views of surgeries and anatomy, enhancing medical training with greater realism and precision.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is advancing medical education by providing a new tool for training: real-time spatial live streaming that preserves depth, motion, and spatial orientation. This technology offers medical students, educators, and healthcare professionals an immersive way to observe surgeries, procedures, and anatomical demonstrations with greater clarity and realism.

Traditional video recordings of medical procedures often compress three-dimensional structures into flat images, making it difficult for learners to fully grasp spatial relationships between tissues, instruments, and anatomical landmarks. OPIC's Spatial Live Streaming addresses this challenge by maintaining depth cues and natural perspective, allowing viewers to experience the procedure as if they were present in the operating room.

“In medicine, understanding depth and spatial relationships is critical-whether it's during surgery, diagnostics, or anatomical study,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“Spatial Live Streaming gives learners a more accurate view, helping them build the spatial awareness essential for clinical practice.”

By providing real-time spatial context, OPIC's technology supports more effective remote training, peer collaboration, and case study review. Medical schools, hospitals, and continuing education programs can now offer richer virtual experiences, enabling students and practitioners to observe intricate procedures without the limitations of traditional flat-screen presentations.

“We're giving medical educators a tool that closely mirrors in-person observation,” Douglas added.“This can enhance both learning outcomes and accessibility, especially for programs reaching students across geographic boundaries.”

Beyond surgery, the technology can also be used for detailed anatomical explorations, emergency medicine training, procedural workshops, and virtual medical conferences-making specialized knowledge more accessible to a broader audience.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, specializing in real-time immersive streaming that captures depth, motion, and spatial presence. Based in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including medical education, travel, sports, entertainment, wildlife conservation, and fashion. Through its innovative live streaming solutions, OPIC helps organizations deliver richer, more connected experiences.



