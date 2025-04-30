Microseismic Deploys DOE Funded Carbon Sequestration Monitoring System For Class VI Wells

Real-Time Class IV Well Carbon Monitoring System - Before, During, and After Injection

A Bold Step Toward Safe, Scalable CCUS

- Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO & FounderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step toward strengthening the science behind permanent carbon sequestration, MicroSeismic , Inc.'s advanced subsurface imaging and monitoring technology, branded as CO2SeQure, has been deployed at an active CCS project. This collaboration reflects the commitment to science-backed climate solutions, and the belief that permanently storing carbon safely is not just a responsibility, but a leadership opportunity.Through this strategic effort-supported by our SBIR Phase II Grant of $1.2M from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)-MicroSeismic's proprietary CO2SeQure technology will deliver the insights operators need to ensure the long-term integrity, efficiency, and environmental security of underground carbon storage. From pre-injection baseline studies to post-injection monitoring, the system enables more intelligent decisions and faster action, backed by the power of proven passive seismic science.“True climate champions don't just store carbon - they secure it,” said Peter Duncan , Ph.D., Founder and CEO of MicroSeismic Inc.“This project represents a major leap forward in commercializing the monitoring technologies needed to safely scale carbon storage and meet global net-zero goals.”As the world strives toward a low-carbon future, advancing the technologies that ensure the safe and permanent storage of CO2 is essential. By delivering reliable, science-backed solutions that safeguard the environment, MicroSeismic is equipping our customers to meet the challenge of managing the climate responsibly, turning bold goals into measurable impacts.About MicroSeismic, Inc.Equipping Industry Heroes to Protect What Matters MostAt MicroSeismic, Inc., we believe the real heroes are the ones who safeguard the world's energy future. That's why we empower our clients with the tools to protect their people, operations, and the planet, while leading the charge toward cleaner, more secure energy.Since 2003, we've pioneered passive seismic technology to help operators see more, act faster, and make smarter decisions underground. As our clients' challenges have evolved, so have our solutions..FracRx– Helping operators maintain wellbore integrity and manage frac-driven interactions in the most complex geologies..CO2SeQure– Giving carbon storage projects the real-time monitoring they need to ensure safe, permanent CO2 sequestration..MicroThermal EnergySM – Supporting geothermal pioneers with advanced monitoring and modeling to scale enhanced geothermal systems (EGS)..KarstAlert– Enabling early detection of sinkhole development to protect communities, infrastructure, and lives.We're proud to stand beside the energy innovators making bold daily decisions for safety, sustainability, and a stronger energy future.

