1617Th Tree Talk Event Organised At IIIM Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine -IIIM Srinagar today hosted 1617th Tree Talk wherein noted Biodiversity specialist, expert on Indigenous Knowledge Systems and former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K OP Sharma Vidhyarthi gave a detailed talk on different medicinal plants and their edible and medicinal value. Several researchers , scientists and environmentalists participated in this event.
The tree talk was held in the botanical garden of the IIIM Srinagar campus located at Sanatnagar wherein OP Sharma explained the importance of at least one dozen herbs grown in the said garden.
He appreciated the staff especially Director of IIIM Srinagar Dr Zabeer Ahmad and Scientist Dr Parvez Qazi for their work in promoting these medical plants and conducting in-depth research. Several biodiversity experts , naturalists and environmentalists spoke on the occasion and hailed the efforts of OP Sharma for his sustained work to disseminate information on biodiversity , taxonomy and indigenous knowledge systems through his tree talks. Activist and writer Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat welcomed OP Sharma and gave the introductory lecture. He appealed IIIM Srinagar to continue with such programmes for school students especially. Former Mass Media Officer Environment & Ecology Department Ghulam Hassan Mir, Eco Tourism expert and entrepreneur Jagjit Singh also spoke on the occasion and hailed the work of O P Sharma Vidhyarthi.
Dr Parvez Qazi Senior Scientist IIIM Srinagar gave vote of thanks and assured that such events would be held at least three to four times a year. The CEO of IIIM Srinagar's Atal Incubation Centre Dr Shahid Jibran also participated in this event. Later-on OP Sharma and other participants visited Atal Incubation Centre as well and hailed the work taken up by Dr Shahid Jibran.
