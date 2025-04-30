403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Nuvve Holding Corp. : Announced the appointment of James Altucher, a well-known cryptocurrency expert, venture capitalist, and best-selling author, to advise the company's newly launched digital asset strategy and its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvve-DigitalAssets.“Engaging a seasoned consultant like James Altucher will enhance strategic decision-making and provide insights beyond the daily reach of current management,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve.“The financial system is transforming rapidly alongside the cryptocurrency industry. James' deep expertise strengthens our ambitious entry into this space through Nuvve-DigitalAssets.” Altucher will work closely with leadership to shape Nuvve's long-term approach to building a diversified digital treasury and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space. His appointment supports Nuvve's commitment to positioning Nuvve-DigitalAssets as a high-growth vehicle within the broader blockchain and Web3 economy. Altucher will advise on both portfolio construction and venture investments within the crypto sector, guiding Nuvve-DigitalAssets in identifying high-potential tokens and strategic acquisition targets aligned with key blockchain infrastructure. Nuvve Holding Corp. shares N are trading up 8 cents at $0.94.
