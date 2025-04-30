403
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Announces the completion of a multi-year investment of $3 million in improvements to its manufacturing facility in Pemberton, British Columbia. These upgrades are a combination of Aurora's proprietary high-performing genetics and state-of-the-art engineering design which have resulted in optimal cultivation conditions, expanded output, and superior product quality. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.23 at $6.18.
