SSU Serves Suspicion Notice In Absentia To Russian Officer Who Ordered Beheading Of Captured Ukrainian Defender

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has served suspicion notices in absentia to two Russian servicemen who ordered the beheading of a captured Ukrainian defender in Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The suspects are the deputy commander of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, Shota Karapetyan, call sign“Eustace”, and the commander of the assault company of the“Storm” detachment of the same regiment, Dmitry Chikhabakh, call sign“Sber”. Evidence was collected against both of them.

The investigation established that on June 17 last year, the defendants ordered their subordinates to shoot a Ukrainian prisoner, then cut off his head and put it on the hood of a damaged armored vehicle.

This happened during the fighting near the village of Staromayorske, Volnovakha district. Then both defendants ordered their subordinates not to leave the captured Ukrainian defenders alive and to brutally kill them.

Both suspects are charged in absentia with violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts and punishment of both war criminals are underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, in early October last year, six Russian invaders were notified of suspicion for the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war.