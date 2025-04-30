403
Kuwait FM Meets Azerbaijan Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, who is visiting Kuwait to lead his country's delegation attending the joint cooperation committee's third session.
During the session, both sides looked into close relations between both friendly countries and ways of promoting and developing them as well as the latest regional and international developments. (end)
