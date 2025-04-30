Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait-Azerbaijan Coop. Cmte Convenes


2025-04-30 10:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Third Session of the Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani Cooperation Committee kicked off in Kuwait on Wednesday, presided over by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani cooperation covering various sectors were reviewed during the official talks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Several memos of understanding and programs were inked in a sign of both friendly countries' willingness to bolster existing close relations in vital and significant domains. (pickup previous)
