403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait-Azerbaijan Coop. Cmte Convenes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Third Session of the Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani Cooperation Committee kicked off in Kuwait on Wednesday, presided over by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani cooperation covering various sectors were reviewed during the official talks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Several memos of understanding and programs were inked in a sign of both friendly countries' willingness to bolster existing close relations in vital and significant domains. (pickup previous)
nma
Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani cooperation covering various sectors were reviewed during the official talks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Several memos of understanding and programs were inked in a sign of both friendly countries' willingness to bolster existing close relations in vital and significant domains. (pickup previous)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment