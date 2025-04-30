Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Director-General For Energy Of European Commission

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met on Wednesday with Director-General for Energy of the European Commission HE Ditte Juul Jorgensen, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union in the field of energy, and ways to develop them.