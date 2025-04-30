NFL Athlete, Healthcare Executive To Speak At University Of Bridgeport Commencement Ceremonies

MENAFN - PR Newswire)will serve as the keynote speaker and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during theKnown for his powerful presence on the field, James is being recognized for his dedication to creating impact off the field - supporting underserved communities and championing mental and physical wellness. This will mark both his first time speaking at a commencement and receiving an honorary degree.

Delivering remarks alongside James will be undergraduate student speaker Ishmael A. Mensah , a Dental Hygiene major who immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana. A first-generation college student, Mensah's journey from elementary school teacher to aspiring dental professional reflects UB's spirit of perseverance and purpose.

At the graduate ceremony at 3 p.m., Robert Patricelli , a prominent healthcare executive and public service leader, will deliver the keynote address and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Patricelli was Chair and CEO of Women's Health USA and has held executive roles at CIGNA, as well as multiple dynamic positions in the federal government. He and his wife, Margaret Patricelli, who will attend as an honorary guest and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, are known for their philanthropic work, including support of Shining Hope for Communities in Kenya and the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation. Margaret is president of this private foundation that funds the arts, community development, healthcare, education, and more.

Mirna Boktor , a Doctor of Health Sciences graduate, will represent the graduate student body. Boktor brings a unique blend of scientific research, business development, and health advocacy to her work, and is developing a business plan to offer professional development opportunities for practitioners focused on holistic health and professional growth.

Across both ceremonies, UB will confer more than 1,700 degrees , honoring graduates from a wide range of disciplines.

Members of the media are invited to attend, and early entrance will be available. Please direct media inquiries to Abby Levandoski, communications manager, at [email protected].

For more information about UB's commencement ceremonies, visit bridgeport/commencement.

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth.

