Stackhawk Named Outstanding API Security Platform By The Global Infosec Awards At RSA 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the shift-left API security platform, today announced it has been named the outstanding API security platform by the Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2025. These prestigious global awards, by Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize innovators with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries. StackHawk has reimagined API security testing by empowering developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities before they hit production.

"We're continuing to drive innovation and best security practices for modern engineering teams navigating the rise of AI," said Joni Klippet, CEO of StackHawk. "We're dedicated to helping security teams pinpoint where their most vulnerable and critical APIs are in order to reduce unnecessary toil and maintain a strong security posture."

StachHawk's shift-left API security solution ensures vulnerabilities are addressed during the development stage of software delivery, reducing hours spent triaging bugs found in production. The platform enables diligent prioritization so that teams can focus on what actually matters through the constant stream of noisy security alerts and can be broken down into three core pillars: API Discovery, API Testing, and API Oversight.

By giving developers and security teams alike the ability to discover their hidden APIs via source code, and then prioritize which APIs to test via a bird's eye view offered by StackHawk Oversight, companies within high-stakes industries like healthcare and fintech are seeing massive improvements in their security posture and productivity.

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making API and application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform offers engineering teams the ability to find and fix application bugs at any stage of software development and gives security teams insight into the security posture of applications and APIs being developed. Built by a strong founding team with deep experience in security and DevOps, and funded by some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is leading the shift left movement by putting API and application security testing into the hands of engineers the moment they build code. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at

