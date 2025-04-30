EUDĒMONIA SUMMIT ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF HEADLINING EXPERTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Eudēmonia is a place where science meets soul and performance meets philosophy. The three-day event features a curated roster of experts whose resumes span Stanford lecture halls to Himalayan monasteries. Returning this year are two of the most significant names in regenerative health and longevity:, neuroscientist and host of Huberman Lab, and, Function Health co-founder and CMO, functional medicine pioneer and a bestselling author.

Huberman and Hyman will be joined by a diverse collection of leaders, including Dan Buettner, creator of Blue Zones; Gabby Bernstein, author and spiritual coach; Richard C. Schwartz, Ph.D. , trauma expert; Rick Doblin, Ph.D., psychedelic advocate and MAPS founder; Arthur C. Brooks, Ph.D. , author and director of the Leadership & Happiness Lab at Harvard Kennedy School ; Vonda Wright, M.D. , orthopedic surgeon and longevity expert; Chris Palmer , M.D. , metabolic expert; Gregory Scott Brown , M.D. , leading psychiatrist and wellness advocate; Judith Joseph , M.D. , psychiatrist and mental health researcher; Emily Morse, Ph.D. , sex expert; Susanna Søberg , Ph.D. , metabolic scientist; Yogiraj Rod Stryker , author and founder of ParaYoga; and Mei Rui , D.M.A. , director, music in medicine, at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The complete first wave of experts is available at eudemonia/lineup . More than 80 additional leaders in mental health, metabolism, sleep, strength training, nutrition, supplementation, mindfulness and preventive medicine will be announced in the coming months.

"Eudēmonia is a love letter to our future selves, an offering from a diverse community of experts dedicated to improving human health," said Sean Hoess, founder and CEO of Eudēmonia Summit. "We are thrilled to carry the momentum forward in our 2025 summit."

"We can't wait to welcome this extraordinary transformational summit and its attendees back to The Palm Beaches - a destination where wellness is a way of life," said Milton Segarra, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "Hosting such a world-class gathering of thought leaders in health and human potential perfectly reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful experiences for visitors."

The Eudēmonia Experience

The Eudēmonia experience goes beyond panels and keynotes. Badged attendees spend each day immersed in a multisensory world of the latest wellness technologies-from hyperbaric oxygen to contrast therapy, cryotherapy to PEMF, and infrared saunas to sensory optimization. Mornings begin with movement and mindfulness offerings, including resistance training, yoga, breathwork, spinning and more.

Throughout the day, EXPOSŌME , Eudēmonia's homegrown wellness tech expo, showcases the top brands in personalized medicine, nutrition, performance optimization and more. Attendees can sample products, explore emerging tools and connect directly with the founders, researchers and scientists behind the latest innovations. Interested brands can apply here .

Discover The Palm Beaches and Function Health return as lead partners for 2025, and are joined by AG1 , Fatty15, Stemregen, Vivobarefoot and Seatopia -brands helping to shape the evolving future of proactive health and longevity. Organizers expect more than 120 brands to participate, up 50% from last year.

Ticket Options

Eudēmonia's tickets are currently on sale at the lowest prices available in 2025. Three-day tickets start at $999, with Enhanced and Premium versions available. Full benefits are available at eudemonia/tickets . Prices will rise on May 15 and monthly thereafter.

Eudēmonia Campus

Eudēmonia takes place at the Hilton West Palm Beach and adjoining Palm Beach County Convention Center. Rooms at the Hilton West Palm Beach during Eudēmonia are available exclusively for purchase through the Eudēmonia website at eudemonia .

During the Summit, attendees can also explore The Palm Beaches, the perfect Florida beach destination for wellness seekers with fewer crowds, warm sand beaches, and a vast collection of premier travel experiences. The West Palm Beach campus offers proximity to three major airports, the Brightline train, a walkable downtown arts and entertainment district, many nearby hotels and restaurants, and much more.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter Island. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $10.5 billion and supporting approximately 90,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit thepalmbeaches or follow on social media on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , X , Threads , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Function Health

Function is the first health platform to include access to 160+ lab tests, helping individuals understand their whole body-from heart and hormones to thyroid, nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and beyond. Unlike traditional testing, which is often costly, inaccessible, and done reactively, Function offers access to comprehensive testing along with detailed and actionable insights from the world's top doctors at just $499 per year. This is eight times more lab testing than a typical physical, which averages 19 labs tests and may miss critical aspects of your health. All results and insights are continuously tracked and securely stored in Function's platform, allowing individuals to uncover trends and watch health transformations over time. Since mid-2023, nearly 200,000 members have joined Function. Visit functionhealth for more information.

Contact

For more information, please contact Maya Bakogiannis at [email protected] . To apply for press credentials, please visit eudemonia/media-application .

