Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Audited Annual Information Of Rokiskio Suris AB For The Year 2024


2025-04-30 10:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hereby we submit the audited annual information for the year 2024 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

TEL.:+370 458 55200

Attachments

  • abrokiskiosuris-2024-12-31-en
  • Auditors report _2024 EN
  • ESG limited assurance report_2024_ENG_Rokiskio suris

