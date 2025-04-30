Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota Continues Expansion Of Behavioral Health Network With New Virtual Options For Children And Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlie Health and Little Otter widen access to personalized behavioral care across commercial, Medicare and Medical Assistance plans

EAGAN, Minn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced a new collaboration with two virtual care providers – Charlie Health and Little Otter – to further address the need for more access to behavioral care for children and adolescents. Charlie Health and Little Otter are now in-network providers and available to Blue Cross members requiring personalized and comprehensive behavioral health services for children, adolescents and their families.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , one in seven American children between the ages of three and 17 have a current, diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. And according to a study by the University of Michigan's Health Lab, another one in seven are currently suffering from an undiagnosed, treatable mental health disorder.

“Too many children and teens with mental health needs struggle to access specialized care,” said Brett Hart, vice president of behavioral health and mental health parity at Blue Cross.“Local providers do an amazing job, but the system is under immense strain to keep up with increasing demand. Charlie Health and Little Otter offer additional options to access mental health professionals licensed to practice in Minnesota and other states. From traditional therapy to high-acuity, intensive outpatient treatment, services provided by these innovative providers help to ensure Blue Cross is there for our youngest members.”

Little Otter is the only virtual healthcare company offering psychiatric evaluation and care for all children up to age 18 and their families, treating mild to high-acuity symptoms. In addition to therapy and psychiatry with medication management for children and caregivers, all families have access to the Little Otter Family Mental Health Checkup , which takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Patients are connected to a licensed clinician within 48 hours. Little Otter also offers seamless referrals to specialty providers like Charlie Health when intensive outpatient care is needed.

In turn, Charlie Health focuses on high-acuity, intensive outpatient treatment for both adolescents and adults, offering intensive treatment programs for patients experiencing behavioral health crises. Compared to more traditional talk therapy for mild symptoms, Charlie Health focuses treatment around a high-touch curriculum that lasts between nine to 12 weeks. As symptoms improve, Charlie Health can refer patients to lower levels of care, like Little Otter.

Together, Little Otter and Charlie Health help fill critical gaps in access to behavioral healthcare by providing solutions for all ages across various levels of acuity, while also having the ability to refer up or down, based on the level of care needed.

Services provided by Little Otter and Charlie Health are available to most Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota members residing in Minnesota. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota members may confirm eligibility for behavioral health services in their respective Blue Cross online portal or by contacting their Blue Cross representative. More information about Blue Cross' virtual behavioral health providers and services can be found at bluecrossmn.com/bhvirtualcare .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our nearly 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health is a virtual behavioral health provider delivering high-acuity, evidence-based care that drives life-saving outcomes. The company's programs provide personalized, intensive treatment for adolescents and adults facing serious mental health conditions and substance use disorders, helping people get the right support at the right time for their unique needs. Their innovative treatment model combines clinical expertise, human connection, and a focus on measurement-based care to support long-term healing. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 37 states and counting.

About Little Otter

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Helen Egger, a leading child psychiatrist, and Rebecca Egger, an expert in technology and product development, Little Otter is a digital mental health company that offers holistic, evidence-backed care for children 0-18 and their families. Through its virtual care platform and offerings, Little Otter provides a comprehensive suite of mental health services that go beyond just treating children to address the needs of the entire family. Available in 15 states and expanding, Little Otter is on a mission to make mental health care accessible, effective, and personalized for families everywhere. To learn more about Little Otter, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Bryce Butzer | Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

