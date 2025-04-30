Give, A TIFIN Company, Refines Focus On Scaling Donor-Advised Fund Solutions With Giving Place Acquisition By Foundation Source

BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Give, a TIFIN company , has sold its Giving Place product, a leading platform for family office giving programs and private foundations, to Foundation Source, a recognized leader in philanthropic technology solutions.

This strategic move allows Give to sharpen its focus on expanding its donor-advised fund (DAF) offerings-an area where it sees significant potential for innovation and growth. Give remains deeply committed to advancing philanthropy by delivering cutting-edge, scalable solutions that enhance the giving experience for clients, wealth enterprises, and advisors.

"As we elevate our strategy, selling Giving Place enables us to prioritize and scale the DAF solutions that are driving the future of philanthropy," said Stacy Carter, COO and Partner at TIFIN . "This is about delivering more impactful and efficient giving tools that respond to the growing demands of donors and wealth managers."

Paul Lussow, CEO of Give added, "This move aligns with our goal of being the go-to provider for next-generation DAF solutions. Giving Place and its customers will be in capable hands with Foundation Source, as it can continue investing in the product. We remain excited about how we can continue innovating in philanthropy technology and the sector overall."

Foundation Source's acquisition of Giving Place strengthens its capabilities and further solidifies its leadership in providing modern, fintech-powered solutions for private foundations, donor-advised funds, and planned giving programs.

The transaction was completed on April 21, 2025.

About Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a digital platform designed to make philanthropy simple, accessible, and impactful. Its donor-advised fund solution empowers institutions, advisors, and families to maximize their charitable giving.

TIFIN , the parent company of Give, builds platforms and applications for financial services that apply data science, AI, and technology for financial prosperity. TIFIN's companies include TIFIN Magnifi , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN AG , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , and Give . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

