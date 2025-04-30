Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes Of Annual General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Annual General Meeting of Aker Horizons ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on

The general meeting re-elected Lone Fønss Gjørup Schrøder and Kjell Inge Røkke in their current positions as director and deputy director, respectively, and elected Svein Oskar Stoknes as a new director in replacement of Øyvind Eriksen, all for a period of two years until the Company's annual general meeting in 2027. The board of Aker Horizons ASA now consist of:

Kristian Monsen Røkke (Chair)

Svein Oskar Stoknes

Lone Fønss Gjørup Schrøder

Kimberly Mathisen

Trond Brandsrud

Kjell Inge Røkke (Deputy)

Lene Landøy (Deputy)

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: [email protected]

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: [email protected]

About Aker Horizons:

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

